New road bridge over Tay as government pledges extra £50m

The planned new crossing will link the A9 with the A93 and A94 north of Scone.

A new bridge over the River Tay will be funded as part of the area's city region deal, the First Minister has announced.

Nicola Sturgeon said £40m would be invested in the Cross Tay Link Road project - which will link the A9 with the A93 and A94 north of Scone.

Ms Sturgeon said the new bridge should reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in Perth, as well as opening up potential new sites for housing and economic development.

A further £10m will go towards an industrial investment programme to support manufacturing businesses across the region, including Dundee, Perth, Angus and the north of Fife.

The Scottish Government is committing £200m to the Tay Cities Region Deal, with the UK Government also investing £150m.

Ms Sturgeon said the additional cash from her administration would "support transport infrastructure and manufacturing projects, benefiting people and businesses and ensuring the area continues to grow and thrive".

She stated: "As well opening up land for new housing and employment sites, the Cross Tay Link Road will reduce traffic congestion in and around Perth and improve the air quality in the city centre and Bridgend.

"The £10m industrial investment programme will help drive forward our ambitions to be a global manufacturing leader, creating opportunities for businesses right across the region.

"I am confident the Scottish Government's overall investment of £200m in the Tay Cities region will improve people's quality of life and encourage sustainable economic growth in the Tay area and Scotland as a whole."

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle described the funding for the Cross Tay Link Road as "hugely welcome".

He said: "This project supports the exciting expansion of Perth and Kinross, opening up new housing, industrial development and job creation in the beating heart of Scotland.

"As well as being a multimillion-pound infrastructure project in itself, the road will support the growing population in the area to live life well and expand opportunities for inward investment and better connectivity across Scotland."

