Historic house is a 'rotten tooth waiting to be pulled'

Westburn House in Aberdeen has been lying empty for almost 20 years and has fallen into disrepair.

Aberdeen: Westburn House in Westburn Park. STV

Fears have been raised over the future of one of Aberdeen's historic buildings.

Westburn House, an A-listed building designed by renowned architect Archibald Simpson, was built in 1839 but has lain empty for nearly two decades.

During that time it has fallen into a state of disrepair and is repeatedly attacked by vandals.

Local councillor Bill Cormie branded it a "rotten tooth waiting to be pulled".

He told STV News: "Westburn House is in a dreadful state, it's almost in a state of collapse.

"There has been nothing really done to this building for over the last 20 years now.

"I managed to get into it four years ago and it was pretty horrific at that time.

"I think last winter, when we had a hard snow, really killed the roof off with the snow lying on top of it and I believe most of the back end of it now has collapsed into the building itself."

Danger: The building has been cordoned off. STV

The building, in Westburn Park, has seen many uses over the years, serving as a home, a clinic, tearoom and a nursery.

In 2016, councillors approved plans by Elgin-based company Liberty Kids to turn it into a modern nursery, where youngsters would enjoy plenty of space to roam around outdoors. However, the project failed to move forward.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson stated an inspection had been carried out and a new strategy for the building's future was being developed.

They said: "We carried out a structural inspection of Westburn House in November and we are currently working to develop an appropriate strategy for the building."

'It's sitting there like a rotten tooth waiting to be pulled, there's no question about that' Aberdeen councillor Bill Cormie

Councillor Comrie added: "We need to see this plan as soon as possible. Something needs to be done.

"It is a sad state of affairs. I hope something or somebody can do something about it - either take it over or purchase it or do something.

"It's sitting there like a rotten tooth waiting to be pulled, there's no question about that.

"Nobody would want to see that obviously."

