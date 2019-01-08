Man 'knifed doctor after storming into GP surgery'

David Gibson allegedly attacked the medic at a health centre in Montrose.

Health centre: Gibson said to have run through the surgery with a knife.

A man has appeared in court accused of knifing a GP after storming into his surgery brandishing a knife.

David Gibson faces four charges over an incident at the Links Health Centre in Montrose, Angus, on September 25 last year.

It is alleged he went to the GP surgery armed with a knife before entering the reception area, shouting at staff and uttering threats of violence towards them.

Prosecutors say he then shouted, swore and brandished the knife, causing panic and a state of fear and alarm to staff and members of the public in the reception area.

Gibson is then said to have assaulted Dr Douglas Walker by entering his surgery office uninvited, shouting at him, brandishing a knife at him and approaching him before lunging at him, kicking him, engaging in a struggle and striking him on the hand with the knife to his severe injury.

After the alleged knifing Gibson is alleged to have been forced out of the doctor's room - with the door being locked to prevent him re-entering.

He is said to have repeatedly struck the door with the knife and then ran through the surgery brandishing the knife, placing people in a state of fear or alarm.

Gibson, 42, of Montrose, did not enter a plea to charges of possessing a knife, assault to severe injury and two of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the health centre in Frank Wood Way, Montrose, on September 25.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case to a further pre-trial hearing later this month.

