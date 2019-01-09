Police called to siege after man left injured in flat

A man has been taken to hospital with a wound to his face following an incident in Perth.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5987464095001-news-0109siege-16x9.jpg" />

Police have been called to a siege in a block of flats after a man was left injured.

A man has been taken to hospital with a wound to his face following an incident in Grampian Court, Perth, on Wednesday.

Officers are negotiating with another man who has barricaded himself in a house.

Police have closed the road while the incident is brought to a conclusion.

Perth: Man taken to hospital. STV

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland is currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Grampian Court, Perth.

"Grampian Court is currently closed at the junction of Crieff Road."

A Scottish Ambulance Services spokesman added: "We received a call today at 1.49am to attend an incident on Angus Court in Perth.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient to hospital."

