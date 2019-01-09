Man who tried to get in car with woman and child hunted

The incident happened near a primary school in Dundee on Tuesday.

Dundee: The woman and child were alarmed. Google 2018

A man tried to get into a car with a woman and a child near a school.

The incident happened on Glenconnor Drive in Dundee next to Rowantree Primary School at 11.45am on Tuesday.

The woman and child were alarmed but unhurt in the incident before the man left the scene.

He is between 60 and 70 years old and has grey hair and a grey stubble.

The man was missing his front teeth and was wearing a dark jacket and trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

