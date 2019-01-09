Lorry and van crash at railway bridge leaves one injured

Collision happened on a road between Montrose and Hillside in Angus.

Crash: Hillside railway bridge struck in crash.

A person has been left injured following a crash between a van and a lorry at a railway bridge.

The collision happened on a road between Montrose and Hillside, in Angus, at around 11am on Wednesday.

The Hillside railway bridge is believed to have been struck first during the smash and one person was left injured.

The road is currently blocked and emergency crews are on the scene.

Local diversions are in place with the road closed at Borrowfield and Newhame Road.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area if they can.

A police spokesperson said: "The road from Montrose to Hillside is currently closed following a road traffic collision between a van and an HGV.

"Local diversions are in place with the road closed at Borrowfield / Newhame Road. Please try to avoid the area if you can."

A Stagecoach spokesperson added: "Accident at hillside railway bridge in Montrose 47 service currently cannot serve hillside or dubton."

