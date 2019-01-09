Pedestrian who died after being struck with van named

Paul Bell, 58, died in hospital following the collision near Forres on Monday morning.

Moray: Man died after being struck by van. Google

A pedestrian who died after he was hit by a van in Moray has been named by police.

Paul Bell, 58, died in hospital following the collision near Forres.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A96 Forres bypass near to Christie-Elite Nurseries at around 7.20am on Monday.

Mr Bell, from Forres, was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the white and green Iveco van was not injured.

Part of the A96 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to contact police on 101.

