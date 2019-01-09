Football thief flees with Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer
Decoration was stolen from Deveronvale football stadium in Banff, Aberdeenshire.
Police are hunting a thief who stole a reindeer decoration from a football stadium.
Rudolph was stolen from Deveronvale football stadium in Banff, Aberdeenshire, between December 31 and January 3.
The reindeer is 3ft, white with lights and has a soft red nose.
The decoration is displayed at the rear of the spectator stand every year.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The reindeer is privately owned by a member of staff at the Princess Royal Sports and Community Trust who puts it on display for the local community to enjoy each Christmas, and so it's disappointing that it has been taken."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
