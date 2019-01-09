Man 'murdered mechanic by dragging and hitting him'

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie: He was allegedly murdered.

A man has gone on trial charged with the murder of a mechanic in his Aberdeenshire home.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth near Rothienorman on March 12, 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, is accused of attacking Mr McKandie at his cottage.

Prosecutors allege the 67-year-old was repeatedly struck on the head and body with an "unidentified blunt implement or implements".

It is further alleged Sidebottom seized hold of Mr McKandie, dragged him and robbed him of a sum of money.

He pleaded not guilty and lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

The trial at the High Court in Aberdeen continues.

