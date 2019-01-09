Football club's stolen Rudolph rounded up and returned

The decorative reindeer was taken from Deveronvale football stadium in Aberdeenshire.

Found: PC Lucy Cuthbert and PC Sean Horne with Rudolph. Police Scotland

A reindeer decoration that was stolen from a football stadium has been rounded up and returned to its owner.

Rudolph was pinched from Deveronvale football stadium in Banff, Aberdeenshire, at some point between December 31 and January 3.

The decoration, which is displayed at the rear of the spectator stand every year, is privately owned by a member of staff at the Princess Royal Sports and Community Trust who puts it on display for the local community to enjoy each Christmas.

It was recovered near Banff Bridge on Wednesday shortly after a police appeal.

Investigating officer PC Beattie said: "We are grateful to members of the public who phoned us in relation to the reindeer and thanks to them it was found within a couple of hours of our original appeal.

"Enquiries into the theft remain ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on 101."

