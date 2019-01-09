Club owners demand rethink over 3am pub licenses

Concerns raised that move could spell the end for some late-night venues.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5987625705001-new-190109-nightclub.jpg" />

Owners of several Aberdeen nightclubs have called on the city's licensing board to reverse a decision allowing pubs to stay open until 3am.

The Aberdeen Licensed Trade Association (Alta) said the move could force late night venues to close, impacting on the city's nightlife.

Venues will be able to apply for a closing extension without a requirement to provide special entertainment under the new system.

However, Alta members including Atik, Club Tropicana and The Tunnels are calling for the move to be reversed.

The club owners believe decreased footfall and unsustainable running costs could force late night venues to close altogether.

Steve Morris, from The Tunnels, said: "My main concern is that if the bars are open later, people are just going to sit in bars longer and the people who are putting on good entertainment like ourselves are going to feel the people not coming down.

"We do rely on that one o'clock rush."

In a letter to the city council's licensing board, members questioned the approval of the scheme and cited it could also lead to increased trouble on the streets.

Nicola Johnston, Aberdeen's night time economy manager, said officials were working closely with venue operators as the changes are brought in.

She added: "This new policy will allow Aberdeen to diversify its nightlife, diversify its offering in the evening be it hospitality, leisure or entertainment, and allow us to be an attractive, progressive city centre."

The new regulations will be rolled out in the coming weeks and a request for an urgent meeting with the licensing board is to be considered.

