Six-vehicle crash leaves rush-hour delays in Aberdeen
The crash happened on the A92 at Bridge of Don in Aberdeen on Thursday.
Six vehicles have been caught up in a rush-hour crash in Aberdeen.
The collision happened at around 7.50am on Thursday on the A92 near the B&Q roundabout at Bridge of Don.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers are at the scene, but no one is believed to be hurt.
She said: "Police got the call at about 7.50am.
"The accident happened at the roundabout in Bridge of Don.
"There's no reports of any injuries."
A lane on the road has been closed to assist recovery.
Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to expect delays.
