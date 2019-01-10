Six-vehicle crash leaves rush-hour delays in Aberdeen

The crash happened on the A92 at Bridge of Don in Aberdeen on Thursday.

A92: The accident happened near the B&Q roundabout. Google 2019

Six vehicles have been caught up in a rush-hour crash in Aberdeen.

The collision happened at around 7.50am on Thursday on the A92 near the B&Q roundabout at Bridge of Don.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers are at the scene, but no one is believed to be hurt.

She said: "Police got the call at about 7.50am.

"The accident happened at the roundabout in Bridge of Don.

"There's no reports of any injuries."

A lane on the road has been closed to assist recovery.

Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to expect delays.

