Deputy provost suspended after sexual harassment claim

Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly is also the subject of a police investigation.

Alan Donnelly: He has been suspended by the party.

A deputy lord provost has been suspended over allegations he sexually harassed a man after a remembrance event.

Police are also investigating the complaint against Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly, who has been suspended by the Scottish Conservatives, is alleged to have acted in a sexual manner towards the man, who made a complaint to the police as well as the party.

The alleged incident happened at a civic function at the city's Trinity Hall in November.

Police Scotland said their inquiries are at an early stage.

Mr Donnelly represents the city's Torry and Ferryhill ward.

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: "On January 8, the party received a serious complaint about councillor Alan Donnelly.

"We were also informed that a complaint had also been made to the police.

"As is normal in these circumstance, Councillor Donnelly was immediately suspended from the party."

