Eating a Christmas tree? You've goat to be kidding!

An Aberdeenshire farm's 18 goats love eating the trees for their nutritious needles.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5987893018001-news-190110-goat16x9.jpg" />

Christmas may be over for most of us, but for one group of goats the festive fun is very much still in full swing.

Every year Sarah Pumfrett collects discarded Christmas trees to feed to her herd at their home in Aberdeenshire.

The goats - Reliance Unique, Bedwyr, Albert, Bleddyn, Calfaria, Brychan, Foxy, Vandi, Tansy, Ani, Cery, Carys, Aurora, Sunny, Azura, Briallen, Tootsie and Petal - strip the bark from the pine trees before eating the greenery.

"They get very excited when a new tree is produced for them to play with," said Ms Pumfrett.

"We receive a couple trees each week and this year's collection should last us through the winter until Easter."

She added that the trees were high in minerals, so of great nutritional value to her animals.

Goats: Love eating Christmas trees. STV

"Goats are curious creatures, and when investigating something new it will go in their mouth to check out whether it's edible. I suspect that's where they got the reputation for eating everything."

Once Ms Pumfrett gets the trees home, they're carried up ladders to the top of bales inside a hay barn, where the draft prevents them going mouldy and the air dries them for use later.

"Meantime, the goats get a treat by me hanging them in their shelters to play with on wet days, or putting them in their playground trailer and tyres as something to head-butt, eat and play with when outside," said Ms Pumfrett.

When the goats are finished with the trees they are given to local crafters to be recycled into ornaments and toys, or used for kindling.

Ms Pumfrett said the trees had become a firm favourite.

"They goats absolutely love them and the local communities have been great in providing the trees.

"I've met some wonderful people over the past couple of weeks whilst out picking them up."

