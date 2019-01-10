Blood splattered around 'murdered' mechanic's cottage

Brian McKandie was discovered dead at his home near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie: He found dead in his cottage.

A jury has been shown blood spattered images of an Aberdeenshire cottage in which the body of a mechanic was found.

Brian McKandie was allegedly murdered at his home near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire in March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

Scene examiner Julie Goodeve told the High Court in Aberdeen the 67-year-old's death was originally treated as unexplained.

She said police suspected Mr McKandie was working in his garage before falling.

The jury was shown images of Mr McKandie's body in his cottage.

Judge Lord Uist asked Ms Goodeve if she had come across similar blood splattering which had not been a homicide.

She replied: "Yes."

Later, scene examiner John Dingwall told the court he was called to photograph a significant sum of money found in tins in the cottage several weeks after the discovery of Mr McKandie's body.

The trial continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.