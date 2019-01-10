Pair 'repeatedly stabbed man in head' before flat siege

Martin Reilly and Kristopher Zdrzalek are accused of endangering David Goldie's life in Perth.

Grampian Court: Roads were closed off. STV

Two men are accused of repeatedly stabbing another man before staging a siege lasting several hours.

Martin Reilly, 38, and Kristopher Zdrzalek, 28, are accused of endangering David Goldie's life by attacking him with a blade on his head.

It is alleged Mr Goldie, 37, was left seriously injured and scarred for life following the assault in Grampian Court, Perth, on Wednesday, January 9.

Reilly and Zdrzalek, of Bute Drive, Perth, face a further charge of staging a lengthy siege at Reilly's home on Wednesday morning.

Perth: Flats were cordoned off. STV

It is alleged "over the course of several hours" they refused entry to three police officers and barricaded themselves inside.

Reilly faces a third charge accusing him of assaulting three police officers as they arrested him by throwing a spanner and metal bar at them.

He is alleged to have struck a police shield and been on bail at the time. Both men made no plea and they were remanded in custody.

The case against them was continued for further examination.

