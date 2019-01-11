Two people in overturned vehicle which crashed in field

Emergency services are at the scene on the B9022 near Portsoy in Aberdeenshire.

Crash: Firefighters are at the scene. STV

A vehicle has left the road and overturned in a field with two people inside in Aberdeenshire.

Police are at the scene of the incident on the B9022 at Dykehead near to the A98 south of Portsoy.

The condition of the two occupants of the vehicle is unknown.

Scottish Fire and Rescue are also in attendance along with Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road is currently closed in both directions due to the number of emergency service vehicles at the scene.

Any person who witnessed the accident or has information which can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

