Police appeal for drone owner in search for missing man

Alistair Done was last seen on Balmedie Beach, in Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, January 5.

Appeal: Alistair Done has been missing for a week. Police Scotland

Police have urged an owner of a drone to come forward in the search for a man who has been missing for a week.

Alistair Done was last seen on Balmedie Beach, in Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, January 5, after his belongings were found.

The 25-year-old is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen from his home in Malpas, Cheshire, on Friday January 4.

Mr Done is believed to have spent some time in Aberdeen's Union Square before heading along Guild Street to Market Street and into Aberdeen Market.

Officers are now appealing to a member of the public they believe was flying a drone at the beach last Saturday.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: "I would urge the person flying this drone to get in touch as soon as possible - you may have captured footage of Alastair but not realised and it may be crucial to our enquiries.

"Thank you once again to the public for your assistance and information so far, and to Aberdeen Coastguard which has been assisting with searches."

Alastair is described as being around 5ft 11in, has a buzz haircut and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded fleece, black walking boots and was carrying a black rucksack with a blue roll-mat attached. He also had a green shopping bag in his hand.

