Four-vehicle collision during rush-hour on icy road 

The crash happened on the A947 near Whiterashes in Aberdeenshire on Monday morning.

Dangerous: Police said the road was icy this morning. Google 2018

A road has been closed in Aberdeenshire after a four-vehicle crash during rush hour.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A947 near Whiterashes after the smash at around 9.20am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries, but the road remains closed in both directions while they investigate.

Earlier in the day, police warned drivers of icy conditions in the area.

"Icy conditions across Aberdeenshire at the moment - in particular at the Cairn O' Mount" they tweeted.

"Please drive with caution if you are using our roads this morning and stay safe."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A947 near the B993 junction around 9.20am this morning.

"An ambulance was requested but there does not appear to be any serious injuries.

"Officers are still at the scene and the road is blocked."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.