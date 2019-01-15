Hundreds of paper mill jobs at risk after deal collapses

The Arjowiggins' Stoneywood Mill announced administration proceedings have been initiated.

Collapse: Stoneywood Mill. STV

Hundreds of jobs are under threat at Aberdeen's last paper mill after a takeover deal fell through.

The Arjowiggins' Stoneywood Mill in Bucksburn, which employs around 500 workers, was due to be bought by Dutch company Fineska BV last year.

The proposed sale of business fell through shortly after Christmas as a result of "market trading conditions".

Owners then filed for receivership earlier this month after the sale of the mill collapsed.

However, on Monday, the company announced that administration proceedings have been initiated.

In a letter to MSP Mark McDonald, Scottish business minister Jamie Hepburn confirmed the news.

He wrote: "I am concerned to learn that the proposed sale to Fineska BV has now fallen through.

"Unfortunately, the negotiations initiated in July 2018 with Fineska BV ceased due to market trading conditions outwith the control of the company."

He said: "Today the company has now announced that administration proceedings have been initiated.

"Arjowiggins are hopeful that administration offers the best opportunity to find a buyer and safeguard the jobs in Aberdeen."

Mr Hepburn added: "The Scottish Government, its enterprise agencies and local partners will be doing everything possible to try to secure a positive outcome."

Commenting on the announcement, East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: "It's a great cause for concern that the proposed sale has collapsed, and that the company has now initiated administration proceedings.

"The news will come as a real disappointment to the workforce and the local community.

"It's vital that the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise now make every effort to find a new buyer and to keep Aberdeen's last paper mill open."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.