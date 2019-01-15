A96 closed 'for some time' after truck and cars crash

At least five vehicles involved in smash near Kinloss in Moray on Tuesday afternoon.

A road has been closed in both directions after a five-vehicle crash near Kinloss in Moray.

Three cars, an HGV and a van were involved in the smash on the A96 around 1.50pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said that the road would be closed for "some time".

The ambulance service confirmed that two people had been taken to Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin after the crash.

A diversion has been put in place.

More to follow...

