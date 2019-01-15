Man threw bleach over pregnant ex-girlfriend after split

Neil Barclay attacked the woman with the corrosive fluid when she arrived to collect clothes.

Neil Barclay: Claimed bottle was filled with water.

A man threw bleach over his pregnant former girlfriend, leaving her skin "bubbling and burning".

Neil Barclay then phoned police claiming the woman was banging on his door and he had only thrown water over her.

When police attended they found her covered in the corrosive fluid, with her black top splattered in orange patches .

A trial heard the victim had gone to Barclay's address to retrieve clothing after the breakdown of the couple's relationship.

At the time she was 11 weeks pregnant - though Barclay had not yet been told.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court that the woman had asked for police assistance, but was told nobody could attend.

Thirty minutes later she went to the house herself where she was greeted by Barclay leaning out of a bathroom window holding a pink bottle of bleach.

Ms Rasheed said: "He proceeded to squeeze the contents on to her.

"She put her head down and the bleach hit her on the back of the head and ran down her arms, legs and back.

"It began to bubble on her skin and she ran to a neighbour and banged the door.

"She ran past him when he answered and into the bathroom in order to wash the bleach off her skin in the shower.

"The accused then phoned 999 saying she was banging on the door and told the call handler 'I threw water over her, to tell you the truth'."

Barclay, 41, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury.



Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Barclay for 27 months.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.