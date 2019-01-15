Killer believed victim was spy who stole his girlfriend

Charles Little stabbed Gordon Diduca after an argument outside a house in Dundee.

Gordon Diduca: Was at friend's house when Little turned up.

A killer has admitted stabbing a man to death outside a house in Dundee.

Charles Little, 32, claimed Gordon Diduca was spying on him before launching the deadly attack.

He also believed Mr Diduca, a 24-year-old labourer, had stolen his girlfriend and taken his gardening job, a trial was told.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Diduca was at a friend's house when Little turned up at the door armed with a bow and arrow and a knife.

After a brief argument, Little shot Mr Diduca with an arrow and then stabbed him.

Mr Diduca never recovered from his wound, despite friends' efforts to save his life.

Little was originally accused of murder but on Tuesday his QC Mark Stewart offered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Mr Stewart told the trial Little was acting under provocation, having been threatened before the fatal attack.

Prosecutor Michael Meehan told the court: "That plea is acceptable to the Crown."

The killer had been described by one ex-workmate as a "reserved individual" who enjoyed woodwork and archery.

Witness Jason Sinclair said he had been at that flat with others, including his cousin Mr Diduca, on the night of the attack in September 2018.

The 22 year-old recalled: "He was saying that we were spying on him. Myself and Gordon said we did not have a clue who he was. He then said it was our fault that he had lost his girlfriend and his job."

It was at this point, the witness said, that Little launched his attack.

He said: "Gordon ran to grab the bow. It looked like he was then punching Gordon, but he was not - he stabbed him."

Mr Sinclair recalled helping his blood-soaked cousin, who had slumped to the ground.

But, Mr Sinclair added: "He could not speak. He was lying there twitching. The twitching stopped because he died."

The court was told there was evidence Little was suffering from a personality disorder at the time.

As well as admitting the killing, Little also pleaded guilty to two assault charges as well as behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He was detained in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

