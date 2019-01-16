Air ambulance called after smash between lorry and car

Emergency services were called to the A90 in Perth and Kinross on Wednesday.

Emergency: An air ambulance has been called. UK Emergency Aviation

An air ambulance has been called to a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A90.

Emergency services were called to the busy route near the Kinfauns slip road in Perth and Kinross shortly before noon on Wednesday.

The road has been closed and major tailbacks have been caused.

Commuters have been asked to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There is a road traffic collision on the southbound A90 near the Kinfauns slip road at the moment.

"Both carriageways are closed and we already have a large build up of traffic.

"If you can avoid this at all, please try and do so."

