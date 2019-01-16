Staffie starved to death in caravan full of abandoned dogs

Peter Reid, from Peterhead, was sentenced for failing to provide care for his dogs.

Abandoned: One of the dogs in the caravan.

An owner has been given a life-long pet ban after a dog was found starved to death in a caravan.

The body of a brindle Staffordshire bull terrier, named Russia, was found next to a sofa in a caravan.

The dog was found emaciated due to starvation and dehydration.

Officers said the caravan was full of faeces and urine.

Mr Reid, 29, was also ordered to give 200 hours of community service.

Inspector Watson said: "This is a horrific case of animal neglect which resulted in the death of Russia, a brindle Staffordshire bull terrier.

"We responded to a call from a member of the public that there was an ill dog lying beside a dead dog in or next to an empty caravan.

"When I entered the caravan, the floor and soft furnishings were covered in faeces and urine and the smell was overpowering, the carpet squelched when any steps were taken.

"There was a Labrador and Staffordshire bull terrier cross, Flash, standing on the sofa area.

"He was clearly distressed and was barking, lunging and pacing around.

"We noticed Russia, lying in the corner of the sofa area and he was sadly deceased. Flash seemed to be protecting Russia."

The inspector added: "Once we removed Flash, we examined Russia and his ribs, spine and pelvic bones were all clearly visible and it was obvious he was emaciated.

"There was an empty bowl in the caravan but no sign of any food or water for the dogs.

"The veterinary post-mortem examination showed Russia was emaciated as a result of starvation and dehydration.

"This would have caused Russia unimaginable suffering and for his body to get into this state from starvation would have taken three or four weeks.

"The live dog, Flash, was an adult male given a body score condition of 1.5/5 by the vet and weighing 23kg when we recovered him. We would expect a dog of his type to weigh between 28-40kg. His ribs were easily felt and he had no fat cover.

"We welcome the result of this case and the sentence that has passed down.

"This is a truly heartbreaking case that could have easily been avoided with proper care."

