Prisoner 'missing from jail' in Dundee traced by police
Grant McNamara, 26, was reported missing from HMP Castle Huntly at 2pm on Monday.
A prisoner who allegedly absconded from a jail in Dundee has been traced.
The public had been warned not to approach him.
A police spokesperson confirmed that Mr McNamara, who has connections to the Paisley area, had been arrested.
He expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.
