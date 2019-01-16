Prisoner 'missing from jail' in Dundee traced by police

Grant McNamara, 26, was reported missing from HMP Castle Huntly at 2pm on Monday.

Police Scotland

A prisoner who allegedly absconded from a jail in Dundee has been traced.

The public had been warned not to approach him.

A police spokesperson confirmed that Mr McNamara, who has connections to the Paisley area, had been arrested.

He expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

