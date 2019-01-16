Minibus driver dies after crash with HGV on the A90

The 60-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in the collision near St Madoes.

Crash: The road was closed while investigations were carried out (file pic).

A minibus driver has died after a crash with an HGV on the A90.

Emergency services were called to the road near St Madoes, Perth and Kinross, at around 11.55am on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries while the lorry driver and two minibus passengers were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Northbound and southbound carriageways were both closed for some time to allow investigations to be carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience during this time."

