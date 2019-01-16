Man charged after teenage girl targeted in sexual assault

A 44-year-old man will appear in court in connection with the incident in Aberdeen.

Police: Arrested 44-year-old man (file pic). ©SNS Group

A man has been charged after a teenage girl was reportedly targeted in a sexually motivated attack.

The girl, in her mid teens, boarded a number 12 bus outside His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen at around 4.37pm on Monday.

She got off the bus at Provost Rust Drive in Northfield and walked towards Byron Crescent, where she is alleged to have been attacked at around 5pm.

A 44-year-old man has now been charged over the alleged assault.

Detective inspector David Howieson said: "I would like to once again thank those who assisted with this inquiry.

"I know that a number of people helped at the scene of the incident and again I would like to thank them for their actions."

The man is due to appear in court on Thursday.

