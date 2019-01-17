Snow hits Scotland causing travel chaos and power cuts

The north and north-east of the country are experiencing the worst of the winter weather.

Snow: Several crashes have been caused.

Snow is battering parts of Scotland, causing travel chaos, power cuts and flight delays.

The north and north-east of the country are experiencing the worst of the winter weather, with up to 4cm in some places.

Several roads have been closed including the A947 between Turriff and Oldmeldrum and the A920 at Huntly.

Crashes have also occurred on the Aberdeen Bypass, the A90 near Longhaven in Aberdeenshire, Malcolm Road in Peterculter, Aberdeen, and Quary Road in Cults.

Flights from Aberdeen Airport to areas including Manchester, London and Norwich, have also been delayed.

A yellow "be prepared" warning for snow and ice has been issued for the whole of Scotland until noon on Thursday.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "It looks as if this is the turning point for Scotland and we will start to see the downward trend in temperatures towards the end of January and into February.

"It's a sign of a change.

Weather: Warnings are in place.

"North and north eastern parts have seen lying snow even down to low levels with several cm over higher ground.

"Ice has also been a big issue."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Snow and icy conditions are affecting routes in every area of the north east this morning - please take care.

"In particular, motorists are asked to avoid the A947 between Turriff and Oldmeldrum at the moment and find an alternative albeit safe route as a number of vehicles are stuck.

"The A920 is also closed from the Huntly side to allow the recovery of HGVs stuck on the road.

"The junction of the B9103/ B9015 at Rothes is also blocked as a result of a jackknifed lorry.

"We are receiving numerous calls in relation to other incidents in Aberdeen Aberdeenshire and Moray and our officers and partners are assisting as best as we can."

Winter: Crashes have occurred.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.