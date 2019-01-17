Search for German Shepherd puppy missing after car crash

The puppy ran off after the smash on the A9 in Tayside at around 9pm on Wednesday.

German Shepherd: The puppy ran off after the crash. Getty

A German Shepherd puppy has gone missing after its owner was involved in a car crash on a major Tayside road.

The puppy ran off after the incident on the A9 near Dalnaspidal Lodge, between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie at around 9pm on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the one-vehicle crash and one person was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

Their condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who may have seen the dog is asked to contact 101.