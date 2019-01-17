Anorexic teen weeks from death urges others to seek help 

Anneta Davinos, 18, is now in recovery and has reached out to others with a YouTube video.

Anorexia: Anneta has spoken out to urge others to get help. Davinos family

A teenager who almost died after developing anorexia nervosa is urging other sufferers to seek help through an online video.

Anneta Davinos from Aberdeen developed the eating disorder at just 16 and after losing half of her body weight, her parents were told she may only have a month to live.

The 18-year-old, who is now in recovery, has decided to share her story in a YouTube video in the hopes it will help others with their eating disorder and urge them to seek help.

"At the start of 2016 I wanted to get fit and lose weight," she told STV News.

"I wanted more confidence, I guess. I had never been the most confident of people.

"But I started to take it to extremes. My family started to notice. They were really worried about me.

"My mum quit her job so she could stay at home with me to make sure I was eating.

Anneta's mother stayed at home to ensure her daughter ate. Davinos family

"I was tired all the time. I could have slept all day every day. If I was watching a movie or TV, I could watch the best film in the world but all I could think about what I was going to eat and how I was going to eat it."

Alarmed by their daughter's deteriorating condition, Anneta's parents took her to the doctor.

Her father Theodore was not prepared for what he told them.

"[The doctor] said: 'Your daughter has anorexia nervosa'. It will be a month before her organs will shut down completely and you probably will experience something that no parent wants to experience'. I was totally shocked," he explained.

"There were a lot of tears, the family was completely devastated.

"Then we decided, you know what, we can cry as much as we can, but that will not help our child. We need to strengthen up, take it on the chin and fight for her."

Anneta was referred to Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen. She received intensive therapy sessions and with the help of her family and her doctor, slowly started to put on weight.

Anneta's father Theodore was devestated to learn she had anorexia. Davinos family

She has been in recovery for around a year and says the experience has inspired her to help others.

"There's been great response to the video, I've had messages from lots of people saying it's really helped them," she said.

"It's so important for people to know that they're not alone. That there is help out there and you can recover."

"My muscles would ache. Everything would hurt. I had blankets and duvets. I'd have to wear layers of thermal clothes."

"I'm happy now and healthy now, and so thankful to my doctor and my family. They saved me."

If you have been affected by this story, please contact the Beat Eating Disorders charity on 0808 8010677

