Man dies and three hurt following five-vehicle crash

The crash occured around 5pm on the A96 in Moray near the Forres Enterprise Park.

A car and a van involved in the crash. Jasperimage

A man has died and three others have been hurt following a five-vehicle crash in Moray.

The incident occurred on the A96 Forres to Elgin Road, near to Forres Enterprise Park at around 5pm on Thursday.

A 61-year-old man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.

Three men were also taken to Dr's Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the road policing department, said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2837 of 17/01/2018."

