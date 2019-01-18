Prisoner found after fleeing from custody outside court

Jed Duncan, 23, absconded on Wednesday but has now been traced by police.

Jed Duncan: Absconded from G4S custody.

A missing prisoner who absconded from custody in Aberdeen has been traced and arrested.

Jed Duncan, who fled from security outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court at around 11.40am on Wednesday, was traced by police on Friday.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at court on Monday.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing Duncan.

Chief Inspector Neil McDonald said: "We are grateful to members of the public who assisted with enquiries and those who shared our earlier appeal."

