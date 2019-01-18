Plans to build hundreds of homes next to quarry rejected
Scottish Government turns down developer's bid to build 300 flats in Aberdeen.
Plans to build around 300 flats next to Aberdeen's Rubislaw Quarry have been rejected by the Scottish Government.
The proposals were refused by Aberdeen City Council last year before Canadian developer Carttera appealed the decision.
In rejecting the plans, the Scottish Government's planning reporter said the proposals would "represent over development with consequent adverse impacts in terms of visual amenity".
Carttera said in a statement: "We are disappointed with the decision, however there are many positives to be taken from the report.
"We will analyse this and be liaising with our architects to prepare a revised application in the near future."
Protests were held last summer by local residents opposed to the development that would have seen a gym and bistro created alongside the flats.
The quarry was closed in the 1970s and has been filled by water.
The owners currently have plans to build a heritage centre on the site.
