Plans to build hundreds of homes next to quarry rejected

Scottish Government turns down developer's bid to build 300 flats in Aberdeen.

Rubislaw Quarry: Plan to build houses rejected. Google

Plans to build around 300 flats next to Aberdeen's Rubislaw Quarry have been rejected by the Scottish Government.

The proposals were refused by Aberdeen City Council last year before Canadian developer Carttera appealed the decision.

In rejecting the plans, the Scottish Government's planning reporter said the proposals would "represent over development with consequent adverse impacts in terms of visual amenity".

Carttera said in a statement: "We are disappointed with the decision, however there are many positives to be taken from the report.

"We will analyse this and be liaising with our architects to prepare a revised application in the near future."

Protests were held last summer by local residents opposed to the development that would have seen a gym and bistro created alongside the flats.

The quarry was closed in the 1970s and has been filled by water.

The owners currently have plans to build a heritage centre on the site.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.