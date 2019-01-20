Body found in search for missing man last seen on beach 

Alistair Done was last seen on Balmedie Beach, in Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, January 5.

Police have found a body as part of the search for a missing man.

Alistair Done was last seen on Balmedie Beach, in Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, January 5, after his belongings were found.

The 25-year-old is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen from his home in Malpas, Cheshire, on Friday January 4.

Police Scotland confirmed that the body of a man was recovered from Balmedie Beach at about 5.50pm on Sunday.

No formal identification has taken place at this time, however Alastair's family have been informed.

