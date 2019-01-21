  • STV
  • MySTV

Dinnie try this at home! Woman lifts famous 700lb stones

STV

Emmajane Smith, 32, is the first woman ever to lift the Dinnie Stones without straps.

Scotland's famous Dinnie Stones are so heavy that most strongmen can't lift them.

But now a 32-year-old from Ayrshire has become the first woman to lift the huge boulders without straps.

Emmajane Smith completed the incredible challenge at Portach in Aberdeenshire.

Together, the two granite boulders weigh almost 730lbs - the equivalent of about five men.

The powerlifter was thrilled and proud to take her place in the record books.

"It felt amazing," she said. "I was really hoping today was going to be a special day and it was, so I'm ecstatic.

"I'm so thrilled that I got the wind under the stones, so today is beyond my expectations."

Moments earlier, the professional horsewoman from West Kilbride became the second Scottish woman to lift the massive granite stones with straps.

Emmajane: One of the only women to life the boulders.
Emmajane: One of the only women to life the boulders. STV

Emmajane won the European Women's Power lifting championship for her weight group of 82.5 kilos last year. She was also Scotland's strongest women in her category in 2017.

She only heard about the stones in December so completed her amazing challenge with very little training.

The Dinnie Stones sit outside Portach hotel near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, enticing athletes from around the world to try and lift them.

It's a challenge which dates back more than 150 years when local strongman and sporting hero Donald Dinnie carried the granite boulders from one side of the Portach bridge to the other.

After Emmajane hauled her way into the history books, a strongman then broke the record for lifting the stones.

Mark Haydock, from Lancashire, held the two boulders for 41.3 seconds, beating his own previous record.

He said: "When I set the previous record of 38.6 I always knew there was more in the tank and, believe it or not, I think there's more in the tank.

"There a lot of history with the stones.

"It's a great benchmark as a feat of strength and once you get involved there is no getting out of it.

"I've been coming up to Aberdeenshire for seven years and it just feels as magical every time."

A total of 98 people have now lifted the Dinnie Stones - the hunt is now on for the 100th.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.