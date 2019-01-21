Man 'escaped from custody at court before crashing car'

Jed Duncan, from Peterhead, is alleged to have fled from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Court: He made no plea during the hearing. Geograph by Bill Harrison

A man allegedly escaped from custody outside a court building in Aberdeen before fleeing in a car then crashing it.

Jed Duncan is alleged to have fled from Aberdeen Sheriff Court at 11.40am last Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was apprehended at the weekend and appeared at the same court on Monday.

He faces charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop and report an accident.

He was further accused of breaching antisocial behaviour legislation and possessing drugs

Duncan, of Peterhead, made no plea during a brief private hearing on petition.

The case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody meantime.

