Man 'escaped from custody at court before crashing car'
Jed Duncan, from Peterhead, is alleged to have fled from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A man allegedly escaped from custody outside a court building in Aberdeen before fleeing in a car then crashing it.
Jed Duncan is alleged to have fled from Aberdeen Sheriff Court at 11.40am last Wednesday.
The 23-year-old was apprehended at the weekend and appeared at the same court on Monday.
He faces charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop and report an accident.
He was further accused of breaching antisocial behaviour legislation and possessing drugs
Duncan, of Peterhead, made no plea during a brief private hearing on petition.
The case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody meantime.
