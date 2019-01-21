Aquarium staff use sandwich bag to save life of baby ray

Technique used after Thornback ray became trapped in its egg case.

Pouch: the ray will grow safely in the bag. STV

A baby Thornback ray has been saved from death by being able to grow in a sandwich bag.

Macduff Marine Aquarium employee Frazer Mackay found the embryo trapped in its egg case, or mermaid's purse, while cleaning out the tank just before Christmas.

Mr Mackay explained: "As the pouch develops over the year, the pouch should split, which them allows the egg to be released. Sadly, this little one's egg didn't pop.

"So I opened it slightly just to make sure something wasn't in there, and sure enough there was a baby.

"I cut the egg open and removed him, put it in a bag and sure enough, in about an hour it started wriggling and was alive."

Mr Mackay said the technique has been used before at their aquarium and others around the world.

The conditions in the bag can mimic the mermaid's purse, as it's spacious and allows fresh water to flow inside.

The rays survive off their yellow and white yolk sack, and are kept well fed while in quarantine.

They will move into a bigger public display tank in a few weeks' time.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.