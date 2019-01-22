  • STV
Top Scots chef Andrew Fairlie dies after long illness

Mr Fairlie stepped down from his two Michelin-starred restaurant at Gleneagles last year.

Andrew Fairlie: Stepped down from Gleneagles restaurant in November. PA

Renowned chef Andrew Fairlie has died after a battle with a brain tumour.

His parents Jim and Kay confirmed his death with "enormous sadness" on Tuesday morning.

Jim Fairlie said: "It is with enormous sadness and grief that Kay and I announce the death of our beloved son Andrew.

"His wife Kate and his family have kept vigil with him for some weeks. He slipped away quietly this morning but his many achievements and memory will live on."

Mr Fairlie, 54, announced in November that he was stepping down from his two Michelin-starred restaurant at Gleneagles.

He had been fighting the illness since 2005 with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery but was told in June no further treatment was available.

He announced in November he was stepping down from the restaurant to arrange his wedding and spend time with friends.

Mr Fairlie told The Times: "Giving up my restaurant kitchen was the hardest part.

"The fact that I'll never be back, never have that buzz and atmosphere of the kitchen again, was very emotional.

"But it's dangerous for me to be there. I'd just be a liability."

He added: "I had so many sleepless nights worrying that my life's work would turn to dust.

"My worst-case scenario was that Gleneagles would take back the space and give it to some other chef.

"I am very grateful that it is not the case and that my legacy will continue."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.