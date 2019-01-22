Body found washed up on beach identified as missing man

Alastair Done was found dead at Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire at 5.50pm on Sunday.

Alastair Done: His family have been informed.

A body discovered washed up on a beach has been identified as a missing man.

Alastair Done was found dead at Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire at 5.50pm on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was last seen in the area on Saturday, January 5, after his belongings were found.

He was believed to have travelled to Aberdeen from his home in Malpas, Cheshire, the previous day.

Inspector Sam Buchan said: "Alastair's family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.

"I would once again like to thank the members of the public who took the time to get in touch with information and to those who shared our appeals."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.