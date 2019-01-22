Body found washed up on beach identified as missing man
Alastair Done was found dead at Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire at 5.50pm on Sunday.
A body discovered washed up on a beach has been identified as a missing man.
The 25-year-old was last seen in the area on Saturday, January 5, after his belongings were found.
He was believed to have travelled to Aberdeen from his home in Malpas, Cheshire, the previous day.
Inspector Sam Buchan said: "Alastair's family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.
"I would once again like to thank the members of the public who took the time to get in touch with information and to those who shared our appeals."
