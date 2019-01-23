Forty firefighters tackling top floor flat blaze

Smoke can be seen for miles after the fire broke out on Mastrick Road in Aberdeen.

Fire: Roads have been closed following the blaze.

Almost 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at a flat.

Emergency services were called to Mastrick Road in Aberdeen shortly after 11.15am on Wednesday.

Officers have closed the road while firefighters tackle the flames at the top floor flat.

Smoke can be seen for miles and the public have been asked to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently in attendance at Mastrick Road in Aberdeen to assist the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service with an ongoing fire at a residential building.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area meantime.

"A section of Mastrick Road has been closed."

