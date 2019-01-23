Woman, 73, named as victim of deadly house blaze
Kersten Gallie was killed when fire gripped the property just before Christmas.
A woman who died in a home fire shortly before Christmas has been named.
Kersten Gallie, 73, suffered fatal injuries in the blaze at the property in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, on December 21 2018.
A police spokesman said an investigation into the fire had now concluded.
He added: "While the exact cause has not been fully determined, we are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances."
