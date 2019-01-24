Deputy provost arrested after man 'sexually assaulted'

Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly, 64, has been suspended by the Scottish Conservatives.

Trinity Hall: The alleged incident happened in November.

A deputy lord provost has been arrested over allegations he sexually assaulted a man after a remembrance event.

Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly, who has been suspended by the Scottish Conservatives, allegedly acted in a sexual manner towards the man at the city's Trinity Hall.

Officers have now arrested and charged the 64-year-old following the alleged incident in November.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Donnelly represents the Torry and Ferryhill ward on the Conservative and Labour-ruled council, and has been in post for more than a decade.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

"The incident happened in November 2018 at Trinity Hall, Holburn Street, Aberdeen, and was reported to police in January 2019, when an investigation began.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.