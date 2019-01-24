Deputy provost arrested after man 'sexually assaulted'
Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly, 64, has been suspended by the Scottish Conservatives.
A deputy lord provost has been arrested over allegations he sexually assaulted a man after a remembrance event.
Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly, who has been suspended by the Scottish Conservatives, allegedly acted in a sexual manner towards the man at the city's Trinity Hall.
Officers have now arrested and charged the 64-year-old following the alleged incident in November.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Donnelly represents the Torry and Ferryhill ward on the Conservative and Labour-ruled council, and has been in post for more than a decade.
A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
"The incident happened in November 2018 at Trinity Hall, Holburn Street, Aberdeen, and was reported to police in January 2019, when an investigation began.
"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
