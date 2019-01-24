Two charged after man suffers leg injuries in assault

Police confirmed men aged 36 and 39 will appear in court later after attack in Arbroath.

Police closed off the street following the incident. STV

Two people have been charged after a man was assaulted.

The man suffered leg injuries in the incident in Sidney Street, Arbroath, on Wednesday afternoon.

Hours later, two men were arrested at an address in the town's Strathairlie Avenue.

The men, aged 36 and 39, are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court later on Thursday.

Police said: "Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 36 and 39, who were arrested at an address in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath, yesterday evening, have been charged in relation to the serious assault earlier yesterday in Sidney Street, Arbroath.

"They have been kept in custody and are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.

"Both incidents caused considerable disruption for local residents of those areas, and we would like to thank those affected for their patience and understanding while they incidents were dealt with."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.