Search for missing woman walking with wheeled zimmer frame

Missing: Doreen Smith walks with a zimmer. Police Scotland

A police search in underway for a missing 79-year-old woman who walks with the assistance of a wheeled zimmer frame.

Doreen Smith was last seen in Dundee on Thursday morning and she is known to frequent the the city centre area.

She is described as being less than five feet tall with a small build and white hair.

Anyone who knows where Doreen is or who has information that could assist Tayside Police Division in tracing her should call 101 or speak to any officer.

