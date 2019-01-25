North sea decommissioning 'could cost taxpayers £24bn'

  • STV
Decommissioning oil and gas platforms in the North Sea could end up costing UK taxpayers £24bn.

While this total was described as being "subject to significant uncertainty", tax breaks to help firms with the cost of this could amount to almost £13bn.

The Government could also miss out on just over £11bn of revenue as a result of spending on the removal of platforms and infrastructure reducing operators' taxable profits.

With some 320 oil and gas platforms in UK waters - mainly in the North Sea - the Oil and Gas Authority has said removing these at the end of their working life could cost companies between £45bn and £77bn.

Rising levels of decommissioning have increased operators' spending on this to more than £1bn a year since 2014.

HM Revenue and Customs has estimated tax repayments and forgone taxes associated with decommissioning will cost the public purse £24bn over the next 20 years.

That total is based on a central figure of £58.3bn from the OGA estimates but the National Audit Office report states "this is subject to significant uncertainty".

According to the report, "HMRC estimates that it will repay around £12.9bn to operators in taxes previously collected due to decommissioning tax reliefs".

It added it estimated "the Government will forgo a further £11.1bn of tax income because of decommissioning expenditure reducing taxable profit".

While the oil and gas industry has generated some £334bn in revenues since the start of the 1970s, these have been in decline.

At its peak, revenues from the sector amounted to £30bn in 1984-85, making up some 11% of Government receipts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility expects annual receipts from oil and gas sector to increase slightly in the next few years, rising from £1.2bn in 2017-18 to a projected £2.4bn in 2022-23.

A Government spokesman said: "The UK's successful oil and gas industry employs around 280,000 people, meets almost half of our energy needs and has contributed £334bn in taxes towards our vital public services.

"By providing tax relief on decommissioning we are attracting continued investment into our reserves - supporting jobs, boosting the economy and protecting our energy supply.

"We are working with industry to increase the efficiency of decommissioning and minimise costs."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.