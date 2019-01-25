Missing pensioner traced safe and well after search

Doreen Smith, 79, was last seen on Thursday morning in Dundee.

Found: Doreen Smith was traced safe and well. Pixabay / Police Scotland

A 79-year-old woman who went missing in Dundee has been found safe and well.

Doreen Smith, who walks with the assistance of a wheeled zimmer frame, was last seen on Thursday morning.

Police launched a search and appealed to the public for any information as to the pensioner's whereabouts.

During the early hours of Friday morning, officers confirmed Ms Smith had been traced.

On Twitter, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland are pleased to report that Doreen Smith has been traced safe and well.

"We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who assisted."

