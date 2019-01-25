Missing offshore worker dies after falling into North Sea

A major search was launched for the man, who was working in the Culzean field, on Thursday.

Culzean: His family have been informed.

An offshore worker has died after falling into the North Sea.

A search was launched after the man, who was working in the Culzean field, 145 miles east of Aberdeen, went missing at 11am on Thursday.

His body was later found and his family have been informed of the discovery.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police can sadly confirm that the body of a man was recovered in the North Sea on Thursday during efforts to locate a person that had been reported missing.

"Emergency services were contacted at around 11am and a subsequent search was launched led by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

"Enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identify of the man."

