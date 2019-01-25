  • STV
  • MySTV

Mechanic's 'murder injuries worst officer had ever seen'

STV

Brian McKandie was said to have been brutally beaten to death at his cottage in Aberdeenshire.

Brian McKandie: Allegedly bludgeoned to death in cottage.
Brian McKandie: Allegedly bludgeoned to death in cottage.

A senior detective told a court the injuries suffered by a mechanic allegedly bludgeoned to death in his home were the worst he had ever seen.

Brian McKandie, 67, was said to have been brutally beaten at his cottage in rural Aberdeenshire.

Steven Sidebottom denies murdering and robbing Mr McKandie at his home in Badenscoth near Rothienorman on March 11, 2016.

Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investgation Team, told the jury officers had interviewed more than 1800 people during door to door enquiries.

They also scoured CCTV obtained from properties across a 152 square mile area.

The trial also heard Mr McKandie had left an estate of more than £800,000 following his death comprising of bank accounts, investments, his property and £200,000 of cash stuffed in boxes around his home.

The court was also shown footage from a BBC Crimewatch programme in which an appeal was launched for information some six months after the killing.

Police: Officer said his injuries were the worst he had seen.
Police: Officer said his injuries were the worst he had seen. Police Scotland

During it a senior detective urges anyone who had seen two men in a burgundy car at Mr McKandie's home the day of his death to come forward.

But detective inspector Winter - who was the deputy senior investigating officer in the probe - told the court he had now ruled out that car having been at the scene on the day.

He said: "That weekend [after the murder investigation was launched] a witness came forward saying there were two people there around 5pm.

"We took that in good faith that the witness was accurate and had no reason to disbelieve them.

"We put that out but by putting it out that quickly we don't have he time to check the credibility of that.

"That resulted in other witnesses coming forward.

"There is no physical evidence to support those people and that vehicle having been there that day."

Turning to the brutality of the attack on Mr McKandie, advocate depute Iain McSporran QC said: "I take it I would not be wrong that the level of violence was extreme?"

DI Winter said: "I have never ever seen injuries like that."

'I have never ever seen injuries like that.'
Inspector Gary Winter

Defence counsel Iain Duguid QC asked DI Winter if he was aware of a witness describing men arguing with Mr McKandie outside his home on the evening he died.

He added: "Did anyone describe in a statement making a finger gesture that suggested a gun type activity?"

DI Winter said: "Not that I'm aware of."

Sidebottom, 25, of Aberdeenshire, denies a single charge of murder.

It is alleged on March 11, 2016, at Fairview Cottages, Badenscoth, Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, he murdered Brian McKandie and robbed him of a sum of money.

Sidebottom denies repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

He has lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

The trial, before judge Lord Uist and a jury of five men and ten women, continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.