Motorists warned about snow and ice as temperatures drop

Snow is expected in the north, with high winds and ice also set to cause disruption.

Snow: Could cover roads across the north. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Drivers have been warned to take extra care this weekend, as snow and ice is set to dazzle parts of the country.

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued and a strong northerly wind is expected to turn these snowy conditions into blizzards.

The wintry weather is forecasted in northern parts of the country in particular, with snowfall reaching up to 15cm in some areas.

In the Highlands, the heavy rain from Friday night will turn to snow on Saturday, increasing the risk of icy conditions on the road.

On higher ground, snow of up to 15cm could accumulate.

On lower ground, areas could see between 5cm and 10cm of snow.

In Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire drivers have been warned to prepare for blizzard conditions and drive carefully as snow and ice will cover the roads.

STV Weather Presenter Sean Batty said:

"After a spell of colder weather this week, on Friday the weather turned much milder, hitting 10C in parts of the west.

"It didn't last though - colder air is returning this weekend.

"The rain that affected the west throughout Friday and moved into northern parts of the country overnight will turn to snow as the colder air starts to dig back in."

Sean: Pictured last week on the Nevis Range.

The cold weather is expected to last through to next week with a return of wintry showers after the rain and snow has cleared into the North Sea on Sunday.

Sleet and snow showers will be most frequent in the north and west on Tuesday and a longer spell of snow is possible on Wednesday

Sean added: "While the weather is looking very mixed for next week, confidence is high for the colder theme to continue, which means everyone should make sure they are prepared for further wintry weather."

